Kenya: Tusker Rally to Hold Nzoia Sugar

A 1-1 share of spoils was recorded on Sunday in the SportPesa Premier League match pitting Tusker and Nzoia Sugar.

Amini Muzerwa scored a goal in stoppage time to help Tusker salvage a point and also thwart Nzoia's intentions of completing a double over them after a similar match up in the first leg ended 1-0 in favour of Nzoia at their Sudi stadium home ground.

Nzoia had collected a goal earlier on in the second half through Sudanese midfielder Jackson Dwang.

The match itself was dull and devoid of the tension and spark that usually characterises games involving former champions Tusker.

It was the first game to be staged at the Ruaraka grounds since it was shut down two months ago due to the poor state of the pitch.

The first half saw both teams waste precious chances, although it was Tusker who controlled proceedings and enjoyed the lion's share of possession.

Marlon Tangauzi, perceived the weak link in the brewers' defence which also had Eugene Asike and Rodger Aloro was withdrawn immediately after the restart and his position taken by Tom Adwar.

Peter Nzuki, a natural midfielder, dropped to the right wing in this new arrangement to strengthen the hosts' shaky defence.

This change didn't bear much fruit, as Tusker conceded just five minutes later.

Sudanese midfielder Jackson Dwang got himself in vantage position just in front of goal to receive a shot from Hansel Ochieng which he turned in with his sure right foot to set Nzoia ahead.

The lead reenergized the visitors who started to attack more fearlessly with Dwang and Ochieng being at the heart of most of their team's attacking movements.

No more goals were forthcoming until the 90th minute through Muzerwa who made the most of a defensive mishap on the part of Nzoia to net the equaliser.