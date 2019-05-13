Somalia: Turkish Engineer Killed By Car Bomb

A car bomb attack in the Somali capital Mogadishu has killed a Turkish citizen, police said Sunday. The man was killed when explosives fitted to his car exploded on Sunday, police told dpa.

"A Turkish a civil engineer was mercilessly blown up in his car near KM4 street," said police spokesman Ali Hassan.

The heavily injured engineer was taken to the Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital but was not able to be saved.

It was unclear who planted the bomb, but the police suspect militant group al-Shabaab, they said.

Somalia has launched an investigation into the attack. Turkey's embassy in Mogadishu is closely following the process, according to Demirören News Agency.

On Saturday, al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for a roadside bombing targeting a local government official in the port city of Bosaso. Eight people were killed in the incident.

