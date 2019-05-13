Somalia Concerned By Kenya's Decision Bar Direct Flights From Mogadishu to Nairobi

The Somalia government has urged Kenyan counterpart to rescind a decision that would see the cancellation of direct flights from Mogadishu to Nairobi.

Under the new arrangement made by Nairobi, all flights destined from Nairobi from Somalia will have to go through security check in Wajir, a town neighboring Somalia.

In a statement, the government said "The Federal Government of Somalia is deeply concerned by the decision reached to divert Mogadishu flights destined for Nairobi via Wajir".

The Federal Government said the move imposed undue burden on travelers from Mogadishu, and that the act was working against the move by the two countries to ease trade and movement of people.

"FGS observes that this move is politically motivated ,unneighborly is is against the tenets of good neighborliness.

Direct flights were reinstated two years ago after the Somali government signed an agreement with Kenya to partially lift restrictions that were enforced 10 years ago.

In the meantime, the government said that it would be working with relevant authorities in order to resolve the issue.