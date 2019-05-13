Togo: WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, Ends Official Visit to Togo

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, concluded a three-day visit to Togo, where she met senior government officials including the President of the National assembly, Minister of Health, and others to discuss ongoing efforts to improve the health and well-being of Togolese people.

The visit was a unique opportunity to acquaint herself with progress and challenges in the country's quest to attain universal health coverage. The Republic of Togo contracted out health facilities and introduced health insurance as part of its national strategy.

Speaking at an event to highlight the outcome of this strategy, Dr Moeti commended the government on the progress attained. "I am very impressed by the results, it is very encouraging in terms of improving management, governance and efficiency in the use of resources made available for the health system. This approach has already shown potential to improve people's well-being ". She congratulated Togo for these actions and reiterated WHO's commitment to support the country in its health goals.

Accompanied by the WHO Representative, Dr Fatoumata Diallo, the Regional Director carried out other programme of activities in Togo. These included a working session with the Minister of Health and Public Hygiene, Professor Mustafa Mujiyawa and other high-ranking officials of the Ministry and a field trip to Atakpamé (165Km from Lomé), where she witnessed first-hand the benefits of contracting out health services.

The Regional Director also met with the heads of agencies of the United Nations system in Togo. Their discussion focused on strengthening collaboration between the various UN agencies to support the country's development agenda.

On the last day of her visit, Dr Moeti joined the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal and Fisheries Production to launch a vaccination campaign against canine rabies in Togo.