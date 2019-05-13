Togo: President Gnassingbé Meets Pope Francis in Rome

Vatican City — Pope Francis on Monday, April 29 welcomed President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé of Togo at the Vatican.

According to the Holy See Press Office, President Gnassingbé later met Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Vatican Secretary for Relations with States, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

"During the cordial discussions, the good existing relations between the Holy See and Togo were evoked, as well as the prospects of their further consolidation," reported Vatican News.

The talks were focused on the current situation of the West African nation, "Underlining the contribution of the Catholic Church to the integral development of the Togolese population, especially through her commitment in the fields of education and healthcare."

They also discussed some challenges specific to the countries of West and Sub-Saharan Africa, and showed, "The need for joint efforts at regional and international level in favour of security, stability and peace."

The Pope and President Gnassingbé also exchanged gifts, where the president gifted Pope Francis a huge painting of African women carrying vases.

Pope Francis presented a sculpture along with his message of peace documented. Also among the gifts was the document he signed with Imam of Al Azhar on human fraternity; and his Encyclicals as well as Apostolic Exhortations.