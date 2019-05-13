Sudan: Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry Receives Heads of Diplomatic Missions of European Countries, Us and Canada

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Ilham Ibrahim, Sunday received Ministry heads of the diplomatic missions of the European Countries, the United States and Canada, who are accredited to Khartoum.

Ambassador Ilham has thanked the heads of these missions for their concern about the political developments in Sudan and the satisfaction that the change found from their countries.

She also appreciated the role of the partners in supporting the African Union's efforts in the political process in the country.

Meanwhile, she reminded with the commitment of he Sudan to the international charters and conventions governing relations between States and their representation, and the obligation to protect and secure diplomatic missions and their members, and in return the diplomatic representatives shall be bound by their duties in compliance with international conventions and the diplomatic practice.