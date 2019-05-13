Sudan: Protesters - Our Activity in Ramadan Starts After Taraweeh Prayer

Khartoum — The supervisor of the villages of Al- Halaween at the sit- in area in the Armed Forces Headquarter, Azzam al-Sadiq, said that their activity in Ramadan month begins immediately after the Taraweeh prayer.

He added in a statement to the team of (SUNA) at the sit-in area that their activity begins with the stands of silence for the death of the martyrs before the gate of the Headquarter of the Ground and Naval staff, saying we stand in silent pause followed by the the flag chanting, adding that then we review our demands of civil government and punishment for those who caused the loss of the lives of martyrs.

He continued to say: "We go back to our tent and hold an open forum and debates in a democratic spirit, one person gives an idea and the other criticizes or support it,". He pointed out that lectures were delivered during the forum for raising awareness of the protesters, including how to talk about the demands of the protest, how to avoid confilicts with the armed forces taking into consideration of the emergence of negative conducts in the sit-ins areas in some states such as in the cities of Nayla, Kutum and Medani.

He strongly condemned the attacks at Nayla, Kutum and Madani that contradics the peaceful cause, saying: "We want to bridge the gap between the security forces and the citizens. He stressed their stance with rights of the armed forces personell saying: "Those who were arbitrarily dismissed from the Armed Ground and Naval Forces such as Lie. Col. Omar Arbab who published on the Facebook that what is happening to demonstrators is inhuman, and Ahmad Mohamed Ali, who violated the instructions for the suppression of the demonstrators.

He said that they have lost two martyrs during the demonstrations, and one is still suffering from injuries from a tear gas can in his head in Royal Care Hospital since the 4 th of April 2019, adding that their demands is to return the Gazera Scheme to its former situation, the restructure of the scheme's trade union, in addition to the release of the political prisoners.