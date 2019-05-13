Sudan: TMC - Sit-in Will Not Dissolved Forcibly and Negative Acts Outside It Will Be Prevented

TMC: Sit-in will not Dissolved Forcibly and Negative Acts outside it will be Prevented

In a press release issued Sunday, the Transitional Military Council (TMC) reiterated its decision not to dissolve the sit-in before the headquarters of the General Command of the Armed Forces by the use of force, stressing the resolution to combat negative practices outside the sit-in area.

The release indicated a number of social media and media organs have circulated fabrications on attempts to forcibly dissolve the sit-in by the Armed Forces and other regular forces, stressing that the Armed Forces must assure all citizens and the sitting in people, in particular, that this claim is completely false.

The release pointed out that the Transitional Military Council continues to reiterate that it will not dissolve the sit-in by force, but what happens outside the sit-in area is another matter that needs to be prevented.

The release referred to the act of some groups to block a large part of Nile Street and some other roads, stating that this conduct is totally unacceptable and will lead chaos and inconveniences.

The Transitional Military Council emphasized that like such negative practices will find the necessary resolution by the competent authorities toward normalization of the life of citizens and to maintain their security and safety.