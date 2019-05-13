Sudan: Prohibition of Imposing Fees On Agricultural Products in Greater Kordofan States

Al-Obeid — The Wali ( governor) of North Kordofan State Maj. Gen. Mohamed Khidir Mohamed, headed the consultancy meeting of the Greater Kordofan ( North Kordofan, South Kordofan and West Kordofan).

The meeting held in Al-Obied, the capital of North Kordofan was aimed preparation for agricultural season of the year 2019. .

The meeting was attend by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, the directors of agriculture administrations in the three states, the heads of directorates , the experts and the representative of agricultural bank.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests, Engineer Babiker Othman, told SUNA that the meeting directed the three states to speed up providing their fuel needs for the summer agricultural season.

Moreover the meeting prohibited imposing any fees on agricultural products as incentives for farmers.