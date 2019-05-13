Tunisia: Tahya Tounes Condemns MP Tebini's Irresponsible Statements

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tahya Tounes party condemned the "scandalous and irresponsible" statements made recently by MP Faycal Tebini against Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

The party affirms full support to the Premier "in the face of the repeated attacks against him since the start of some parties' early election campaigns."

In a statement made public on Saturday, Tahya Tounes denounces this "provocative discourse" and the call for violence that has reached today "the level of call for murder," estimating that the resort to such populism by some opposition parties testifies to a "political bankruptcy."

In this regard, the party supported the drafting of the "Charter of political ethics" launched on April 17 by the Prime Minister, calling the political forces to positively interact with this initiative, especially in this election year.

MP and President of the "Farmers' Voice" party Faycel Tebini had published on his Facebook page a video in which he warned against the impacts of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (DCFTA) between Tunisia and the European Union.

A possible inking of this agreement by Chahed's government will be considered as a high treason to Tunisia. "Chahed is about to commit a high treason to the country", he said.

"If the agreement is inked and if I take power, the Prime Minister will be shot dead at the Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis in front of all Tunisians," he indicated.

Chahed had announced in a televised address on April 17 his decision to start consultations with political parties and national organisations to establish a Charter of political ethics aimed to "clean up the political climate."