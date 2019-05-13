Kenya: Sharks, Bandari Into SportPesa Shield Final

In a rematch of the eight-team SportPesa Cup finale at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in January, Kariobangi Sharks will face Bandari in the final of this year's SportPesa Shield after these two clubs posted convincing victories in the semis of the domestic tournament played Sunday at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

In the opening semi, Bernard Mwalala's Bandari ran riot scoring five times in the opening stanza, enroute to walloping lowly SS Asaad 6-1 in a one-sided encounter.

And in the proceeding match, Sharks laboured to defeat fellow top-flight side KCB 1-0 in an entertaining contest which would have ended either way.

Harambee Stars trialist Abdallah Hassan was the toast of Bandari's victory.

He scored twice and assisted a similar number of goals as his side cruised with little opposition.

"We didn't expect it to be this easy but I am excited with the overall performance because we were never in danger of losing this game and converted most of the chances which came our way," said Abdallah.

Congolese Yema Mwana tapped home Abdallah's cross in the opening minute, before the tricky winger turned from creator to scorer barely three minutes on, capitalizing on a blunder from Asaad keeper Suleiman Hamis to steal possession and fire home his first of the afternoon.

Hassan would then set up Darius Msagha for Bandari's third and from then on, it was only a matter of damage limitation for the Division one side.

In the other game, an own goal from Bolton Omwenga helped his former side Kariobangi Sharks make it to the final of the competition for a third season running.

This tournament's winner will not only bag Sh2 million in prize money alongside a glittering trophy, but also earn an opportunity to represent the country in the 2019/2020 Caf Confederations Cup tournament.

Sharks beat Bandari 1-0 in Dar to win the SportPesa Cup and earn a chance to face English Premier League side Everton in Nairobi come July.