Kenya: Gor Mahia Two Wins Away From Title

Champions Gor Mahia are two wins away from lifting the SportPesa Premier League title for unmatched 18th time after they edge visitors Sofapaka 2-0 in a thrilling heavyweight clash at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

Samuel Onyango and Jacques Tuyisenge scored a goal a piece in the second half to stretch K'Ogalo's lead to 66points. Sofapaka remains second on 56points.

A delighted Gor's coach Hassan Oktay said he was now sure of lifting the title.

"Now I can say that we are champions because we have opened a big gap. This game was very important for us," said Oktay.

At the fully packed stadium, Gor supporters sent early their call for a win with jeers on Samuel Onyango when he failed to slot home from a free-kick at edge of the box.

Sofapaka also won a free-kick the other end just moments later, Jacques Tuyisenge rising high to send away Omar Moussa's strike.

Eight minutes into the contest, Sofapaka goalkeeper Justine Ndikumana was forced to a double save to deny Tuyisenge from close-range after being assisted by Kenneth Muguna.

The visitors had not settled in the "heavyweight" clash as K'Ogalo dictated the exchange and always threatened from the flanks.

Regarded the perfect free-kick taker in the coach Oktay's squad, Muguna was called into action on the 23rd minute, the latter bending a beautiful shot, which went wide by few inches.

John Avire attempted to find the back of the hosts net on the 25th and 32nd minutes respectively through long-range efforts, but luck was not on his side.

Gor's goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo had to be alert in his area five minutes to the break and make a timely save from George Maelo's free-kick, before several waiting yellow shirts inside his area could connect.

Gor almost took the lead immediately after the restart when Francis Kahata found Onyango upfront with a low pass, the latter's one touch finish going wide.

Onyango left the thousands of K'Ogalo supporters singing on the 57th minute when he raced to beat Sofapaka's goalkeeper Ndikumana with a rising shot.

The shot-stopper had left his line early in attempt to make a clearance before Onyango arrived.

Both sides then made substitutions, the visitors resting Kilume Mohammed for Ibrahim Kajula, while the hosts brought in Erisa Ssekisambu for Nicholas Kipkirui.

Center referee Felix Ekai was forced cool tempratures in the clash on the 76th minute before players from both side almost engaged in a fight.

One minute later, Tuyisenge netted the second goal to move Gor to two wins away from winning the domestic title.

The Rwandese collected a pass from Kahata and dribbled inside the box, before rounding goalkeeper Ndikumana to slot home in the empty net.

Five minutes to the break, Pistone Mutamba would have pulled one for his side but his header from a corner-kick delivery went wide.