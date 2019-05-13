Tunisia: One Thousand Mobile Phones Granted for First Ones Registered in 'Ahmini' Programme in Beja (Minister)

Tunis/Tunisia — Some 1,000 mobile phones will be distributed for free for the first time to peasant women in Tastour (Beja Governorate) who have joined the "Ahmini" (Protect Me) social security scheme, announced Minister of Industry and Small and Medium Enterprises Slim Feriani on Friday.

During an awareness day held in Tastour on the launch of this programme, the Minister said that these mobile phones, granted in the form of donations by many industrial companies, are likely to encourage women to join the "Ahmini" programme, which plans to integrate 500 thousand women into the social and health coverage system through a regime taking into account the specificity of the sector.

Meher Khélifi, initiator of the idea of the "Ahmini" application, thanks to which an agreement was signed on March 8, 2019 between Tunisie Télécom and the National Social Security Fund, stressed that this application offers local services, by sending contributions via mobile phones without having to travel.

He specified that it is the workers' responsibility to collect 18 dinars per month in order to obtain a care card, social security coverage and then retirement pensions.

According to him, this new experience will be applied for the first time in Tunisia and the Arab countries.

For women over 65, solutions are foreseeable to study this experience on a case-by-case basis.