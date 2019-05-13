Africa: ACCI Publishes Study Entitled - 'Transport and Logistics Corridors in Africa: Tunisian Perspective'

Tunis/Tunisia — For the first time in Tunisia, The African Centre for Competitive Intelligence (ACCI) stemming from the Tunisia Africa Business Council (TABC) conducted a study entitled "Transport and Logistics Corridors in Africa: A Tunisian Perspective," aimed at making the African markets more accessible to Tunisian investors and decision-makers.

"This study will be presented during an information day on May 31, in the presence of the Minister of Transport, a number of African ambassadors and stakeholders," TABC Secretary General Anis Jaziri told TAP.

This study includes all the economic and logistical data related to the international transport of twenty African countries to allow decision-makers a better planning of multilateral cooperation relations and to the interested exporting operators a commercial expansion on the continent, Jaziri explained.

The study also includes monographs of several African countries, maritime entry points in Africa and the main ports and corridors of North Africa, West Africa, Africa, East Africa and Southern Africa, he added, specifying that this first edition will be an occasion to attract the attention of international investors to the opportunity to position Tunisia as a logistical and industrial hub for Africa.

Tunisia Africa Business Council (TABC) is an NGO created by Tunisian economic operators. Its main objective is the visibility of Tunisia in Africa. It proposes a vision and policies to access the African market.