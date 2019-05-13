Tunisia: Chahed Chairs Ceremony to Honour Different Security Forces

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Youssef Chahed chaired on Thursday at the headquarters of the Salambo Police Training School a ceremony to honour officers and officials of the different security forces who had participated in counter-terrorism operations.

On this occasion, Chahed granted decorations and premiums to 58 national security officers.

In a statement to the media, the Premier stressed the importance of this tribute to the officers and officials of special units involved in countering terrorism who had recorded several security achievements, notably in 2015 when three terrorist attacks had taken place in Bardo, Sousse and against a presidential security bus, in addition to the Ben Guerdane operation that had been thwarted thanks to the vigilance of the security and military forces.

"The proactive operations conducted during the past two weeks have helped avoid a serious disaster to Tunisia during the month of Ramadan," he indicated, calling in this regard for further precaution to face the danger looming before the country, in addition to the complicated regional situation.

Chahed also called for national unity as the only way to put an end to the danger threatening the country.

The ceremony was attended by Interior Minister Hichem Fourati and general directors of the Interior Ministry.