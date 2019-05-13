Liberia: Over Heating Scenario

-As Weah To Meet June 7 Protester Organizers Tomorrow; But SUP Says June 7 Non-Negotiable

As hundreds of Liberians ponder over their fate of the much-publicized June 7 Protest aimed at bringing to book the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government of some alleged irregularities on its part, a communication from the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs is inviting the organizers of the protest for a conference.

The letter dated May 9, 2019 is addressed to the executives leadership of the Council of Patriots in care of Senator Sando Johnson of Bomi County; Advisor to the Council of Patriots, Senator Oscar Cooper of Margibi County; Advisor to the Council of Patriots and Senator Daniel Naatehn; Advisor; Council of Patriots, signed by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill.

The communication to the leadership of the Council of Patriots said, "By directive of the President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. George Manneh Weah you are invited to a meeting on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Cabinet Meeting Room on the sixth floor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs", invitation noted.

"Others to be in attendance include: the Speaker of the House of Representative, the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, the Minister of Justice/AG Republic of Liberia and other senior cabinet officials. The intent of this meeting is for the government to listen to your concerns and hold discussions to derive a way forward for the betterment of our Country," the invitation from the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs concluded.

However, the Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP) says the popular people revolution (protest) expected to take place in the country on June 7 remains 'non-negotiable' vowing to rally fifty thousand students and youth from across Liberia to join to 'save the state' on June 7 of this year.

Speaking at a news conference on the University of Liberia main Campus on Capitol Hill, SUP through its chairman, Carlos Tingban Edison said no amount of threats or intimidations intended to dilute or thwart their collective resolve to stand in defense of the sovereignty and survival of dying Republic Liberia can prevent them from carrying out the protest.

"We will protest to demand real change. Enough is enough, the people will be compelled to redefine their course on June 7 and move into history," Edison said.According to him, Liberia is fast falling into the abyss of gloom and doom and nothing convinces them that they are making progress saying "The CDC-led government is more of a coalition of desperate crooks who have no real vision, no concrete agenda and no genuine strategy to liberate Liberia and Liberians from socio-economic and political nightmare."

He maintained that President George Weah's appetite for illicit wealth, fame and power has transcended above the ultimate interest of the common people and that the hash prevailing realities have shown that the nation has fallen in the hands of hardcore looters, mere opportunists, incompetent bigots, and economic mafias.

It can be recalled that early March of this year, SUP as the largest student-based political party and ideological movement in Liberia officially launched "the Weah step-down campaign" providing sixty reasons for reaching such nationalistic decision.

The group noted that the campaign to have President Weah step down remains unchanged and on course. According to them, the June 7 protest is just a prelude or continuation of the progressive and popular call for President Weah to step aside as Liberian head of the state because he has proven unfit to lead the Country in all dimensions.