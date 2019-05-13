Liberia: Pro-Poor Agenda in Action

-As Local CSOs Hailed NASSCORP Achievements

A consortium of over five local civil society and grassroots organizations, under the banner "Consortium of Anti-Corruption Advocates" has hailed the workings at the National Social Security & Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) under the administration of its Director General, Dewitt Von Ballmoos.

The group in a press release issued over the weekend named several developmental initiatives and positive impacts made by NASSCORP towards the Liberian Economy since the incumbency of Von Ballmoos at the entity.

CACA said "the current Management Team of NASSCORP led by Von Ballmoos has raised the profile of the institution in terms of its investment portfolio. The construction of a multi-complex building, being leased by the Liberia Revenue Authority and a state-of-the-art Medical Facility both at ELWA Junction are tangible investments that worth commendation. The erection of a modern office complex at 24th Street in Sinkor, as well as two complexes in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, guest houses in Lofa and Margibi Counties are concrete and tangible investments, which have significantly led to growth in the entity's assets worth from US$18million 10 years ago to over US$100million today."

The prodemocracy alliance, consisting of Movement for the Eradication of Poverty, Citizens Movement Against Corruption and Poverty, National Youth Caucus, Youth Movement for Transparency and Accountability and Liberians Anti- Corruption Watch also praised NASSCORP's Management for instituting series of comprehensive reforms in the social security program of Liberia, including the passage and enactment a New Social Security Act; the Incorporation of the Public Sector Pension (PSP) into a single NASSCORP pension scheme; and the expansion of coverage to certain segment of public personnel, including elected officials of Government previously not covered under the scheme.

These reforms have rightly informed the Administration's policy in raising the pension wage to the minimum poverty level.

On calls in recent times by some groupings and Liberians for an audit of the National Social Security & Welfare Corporation, the Coalition of Anti-Corruption Advocates intimated that the entity is being audited on a yearly basis; and its review and analysis of the General Auditing Commission (GAC) Audit Reports on NASSCORP indicate that persistent media reports of improprieties at NASSCORP are unsubstantiated allegations and lacks all foundation in truth.

The findings and recommendations contained in the audit reports recognized the entity's compliance with procurement processes and financial management procedures, with no indication of embezzlement.

This conglomerate of prodemocracy groups then stated that actions taken by the Von Ballmoos' Management to have intervened in the economy through the provision of loans to businesses and institutions, aimed at facilitating economic growth should be lauded; adding that failure of NASSCORP's Management to adhere to bureaucratic processes in granting loans, as contained in the 2014, 2015 & 2016 GAC Audit Reports should not overshadowed the enormous achievements made over the last 10 years. While urging some misguided individuals to refrain from making unfounded claims, the Management of the National Social Security & Welfare Corporation, CACA calls on President Weah to maintain Dewitt Von Ballmoos as Director General of Liberia's single most social security entity.