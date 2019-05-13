Liberia: PYJ Indicts MOJA

-Declares MOJA's Supplied Of Arms To Him; With Sen. Wesseh Conveying The Arm Consignment

In a startling revelation, Nimba County's Senator Prince Y. Johnson (PYJ) has alleged that the Movement for Justice in Africa (MOJA) supplied him with arms and it was Senator Conmany B. Wesseh and challenged him to prove him wrong.

The alleged indictment of MOJA's arms supplies to Sen. Johnson who headed the defunct Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL) a breakaway force from the Charles Ghankay Taylor-run erstwhile National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) during the civil war; was disclosed in his (PYJ's) sermon Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his Church the Faith Chapel in Monrovia.

Senator Johnson also lashed out that it is foolhardy for some individuals in the country to persistently and consistently embark on a campaign for the establishment of a war crime court in the country when the people are enjoying over 10 years of peace while doing everything to keep the past behind them.

He also reminded those war crime advocates that currently, everyone has his or her support base and for others to believe that they can over those they perceived to be vulnerable or at their mercy must think again.

He informed those planning protest to develop second thought and the planners should be mindful that if the peace is ruffled as a result of the uncontrolled euphoria that may reflect negatively and disturb to peace and security of other peaceful citizens; they (planners) must be ready to give account of their protest.

According to him God has picked him to carry out His work and is afraid of no man but to continue his service to his creator because through Jesus Christ he has been able to help others. He pointed out that his role in the civil crisis was strictly geared towards redeeming his kinsmen who were targeted to be slaughtered and as such, it became a binding obligation to save their lives, adding that this is something the people of Nimba County of proud of and remain ever grateful to my intervention.

He said the people of Nimba supported President George M. Weah and will continue to be by his side because in keeping with a traditional maxim, one cannot dress the devil and be the same person to undress in public.

Following several days of struggling to get in touch with RiverGee Senator Conmany Wesseh for response without any result and after several calls, it was stated that his phone was at a switch off.

Again, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, when contacted via mobile phone, Senator Wesseh phone rang endlessly and didn't even reply text message sent to him concerning the matter. The text: "Hello Sen. Wesseh, I am a senior staff The New Republic newspaper. Senator Prince Johnson in one of his sermons last week accused you and the Movement for Justice in Africa (MOJA) of supplying him with arms and ammunition. Please we want to hear from you as part of good journalism to balance our story for publication on Monday May 13, 2019. We are currently in the news room. Thanks"

It can be recalled that Nimba County's Senator Prince Y. Johnson (PYJ) has described himself as a 'Rooster' for Nimba County and Representative Larry Younquoi of district number eight as 'Hen', whose relevance is not close to him.

PYJ made the statement in a telephone interview over the weekend with this paper following comments made by Larry Younquoi, that Senator Johnson does not own Nimba for ANC political leader, Alexander Cummings to seek his permission before holding his rally. ANC is expected to hold its national rally on May 4, 2019 in Nimba County.

Larry told a local news outlet this: "no one is obligated" to ask Senator Prince Johnson's permission in order to host an activity in the county. Senator Johnson must be aware that the county is not for him and therefore he cannot stop any activity of a political party."

However, Senator Johnson said, the representative misunderstood him.

"I do not own Nimba County. Rather, it is Nimba County that owns me. I did not say Cummings needed to get permit from me. No. Nimba is not my personal property. People just hate me for nothing," he said.

"Larry Younquoi, is a 'Hen' and I am the rooster. He has no relevance at all. In his own home town, I supported projects there. I have huge investment in Nimba more than he. If he arrives in Nimba, it will be like a hen going to a strange place. But when I arrive, people will come to me like ants coming on sugar. So, when we are talking about something serious, people like Larry should not come near me."

He said, Alexander Cummings is a Liberian who does not need permission to go anywhere. However, he said, he, Cummings needed to inform the local authorities there about his rally.

"That is all I said. Cummings should contact the local authorities. This is a sign of respect. Once the local authorities are aware, it shows sign of respect for the people."

"Nimba made me today. I am the son of Nimba and I owe it to the people of that county. No matter what people say or think about me. So, anything that takes place there, I have to speak on it to ensure it is done the right way," he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Johnson spoke on Truth FM's nighttime show recently the ANC, being a member of an opposition political coalition must get the consent of the county authorities, including him, before taking the convention to Nimba.

In the same interview with the station, Johnson said Nimba County remains a strong supporter of the George Weah-led administration and would not entertain the convergence of any group of people or political party, who has plans to protest against or unseat the President.

"Nimba County that consists of 1.2 million citizens all over Liberia, our support for President Weah is unwavering. We have a country parable that the devil we dress, we cannot undress it. We'll continue to support this government despite these stormy days," he said.