Zimbabwe: Legion Working On Third Album

Gweru-based Zimdancehall chanter Wilton Doba, popularly known as Legion in music circles, is working on his third album with the launch expected in September.

In an interview with Standard Style, Legion said his album would be a thriller as he had made improvements from his previous works.

"My upcoming album is titled Country Man and it is almost complete and we are just left with polishing up two tracks. I have plans to hold a show to launch the album here in Gweru where l have a huge fan base," Doba said.

The young musician is one of the most-celebrated dancehall chanters from The City of Progress and has been doing live performances in the city and across Midlands province.

He has shared the stage with established artistes, including rising star Nutty O, who is his one of his greatest inspirations.

The forthcoming album, according to Legion, is a celebration of his maturity in music circles and how he managed to establish his name.

Legion has performed at various events, including Midlands Agricultural Show, Independence Day celebrations and many other provincial events.

He talked about his plans of opening an events and entertainment company -- Zvikwerengwe Entertainment.

"l am working with my colleague Alexander Michael and we will be opening a promotion company very soon," he said.

"All is now in place and we are left with a few logistical issues. We will advise the public in due course about this project, which would be one of its kind in Gweru."