Ghana: Woman Arrested for Allegedly Killing Husband

Koforidua — A 45-year-old trader has been arrested by the Eastern Regional Police Command for allegedly killing her husband at Aboabo, a suburb of Koforidua, in the Eastern region.

Rebecca Lamptey, suspect, who is believed to be mentally deranged, was said to have severally hit the head of her husband, Michael Opey Lamptey, 52, with a flat grinding stone, killing him instantly, at 5pm, last Thursday

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the tragedy to the Ghanaian Times, said the suspect was in police custody, and the body of her husband has been deposited at the St Joseph's Hospital mortuary in Koforidua for autopsy.

He said one Ebenezer Opey Teye reported the case to the police, and when the police proceeded to the scene, they found the body with wounds lying in a pool of blood.

DSP Tetteh said the face of the deceased was completely deformed and was injured in the head, adding that the police took photographs of the crime scene.

He said the suspect has been arrested to assist the police in investigations.