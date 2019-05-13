South Africa: GP Education Postpones Online Applications for 2020

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has postponed the opening of the online admissions applications from 13 May 2019 to 20 May 2019.

This follows concerns raised by the Federation of Associations of Governing Bodies of South African (FEDSAS), union Suid-Afrikaanse Onderwysunie (SAOU), and other SGB associations.

The request was to delay the opening of Grade 1 and Grade 8 school admissions for the 2020 academic year.

These stakeholders pleaded with the MEC to delay the opening of the online admissions application because the department is implementing the newly amended admissions regulations and feeder zones for the first time.

"They believe that it is necessary to heighten greater awareness on the changes in legislation and admissions processes for public benefit.

"The MEC humbly acceded to the request and as such the admissions application period will commence on Monday, 20 May 2019 at 08:00 and close on 22 July 2019 at 24:00," said the GDE MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

This will allow the GDE the opportunity to inform the public of the department's tutorial and step-by-step user-guide to clarify how the system functions and acquaint parents with the 2020 admissions processes.

"This will include the amendments to the admissions regulations and the incorporation of the feeder zones.

"Parents will have a better understanding of the 3-phase admissions process: firstly, the registration and application, secondly the placement of learners and thirdly the admission to a school," said the department.

Furthermore, the department will go on an awareness drive using various communication platforms such as media, direct engagements through localised community contact sessions to educate the public of all processes pertaining to admissions 2020.

"Parents are reminded that schools and identified community centres will serve as walk-in centres to apply online for admission to Grade 1 and Grade 8 for the 2020 academic year.

"We sincerely apologise to the public for the inconvenience caused by the postponement," said the MEC.

For queries, the department advised parents to contact the following telephone or email address:

Call Centre on (011) 355 0000;

Toll free number 0800 000 789; or

Email: Gdeinfo@gauteng.gov.za