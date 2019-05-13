South Africa: Five Zimbos Escape From SA Prison

Police in South Africa have launched a manhunt for five Zimbabweans and two South Africans, who escaped from remand prison in Modimolle, Limpopo province on Saturday evening. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe confirmed the developments yesterday.

He said the seven broke out of their holding cells at around 8pm during a routine service by the police. Col Ngoepe said the circumstances surrounding their escape would be made available after they have completed their investigations.

"It is alleged that these prisoners escaped during the routine service by the police and they were identified as follows : Philani Ndebele (Zimbabwean), Thapelo Mello (South African) and Themba Ncube (Zimbabwean), who were all arrested for contravening sections of the explosives Act," he said.

"The other suspects are Sello Rengane (South African), who was arrested for rape, Mpho Obvious Lesese, Kenneth Shumba and Kazen Dhliwayo - all Zimbabweans - who were arrested for armed robber and house robbery. Anyone with information that can lead to the re-arrest of these escapees is requested to contact Captain Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the crime stop number 0860010111 or the Crime Line SMS 32211 or the nearest Police Station."

The incident comes a few months after two other Zimbabweans along with seven South Africans escaped Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre outside Makhado town in Limpopo Province. The gang escaped from lawful custody after scaling the roof of a police van while being taken to court for trial.

The prisoners who serving for robbery and murder were later re-arrested in Ivory Park.

They are Chris Faku (37), Jabulani Isaac Mahlangu (32) from Pretoria in the Gauteng Province, Ntshengedzeni Manukha (26) from Thohoyandou, Ntshavheni Thomas Munyai (30) from Riverside, Rapheal Nyota, Justice Makamo (28) from Zimbabwe and Phathutshedzo Namadodzi (34) from Dididi village outside Thohoyandou.