Ghana: Wa-Bole Bamboi-Kumasi Road to Be Fixed

opinion

Plans are underway for the redevelopment of the Wa-Bole Bamboi-Kumasi road network which connects the southern part of the country to the north, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured.

In a meeting with the Wala Traditional Council at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday, the President said the road had developed serious potholes which would be fixed under the road development programme for this year.

He said the goal of the government was to ensure that every region in the country benefitted from road projects to facilitate free movement of persons and added that no region would be left out or ignored.

On the deplorable state of roads in the Upper West Region, he said the government had taken notice of the situation and was in the process of addressing the problem.

President Akufo-Addo jabbed his predecessor, former President John Mahama, for his claims that he had fixed all the major roads in the country, adding that everywhere he went, the poor condition of roads was always the topmost priority of the people.

"We are doing our best to ensure that every region gets an improvement in its road condition," he said and promised that road contracts would be distributed across the region.

The President touched on the ongoing efforts to make the Wa and Bolgatanga campuses of the University for Development Studies autonomous and announced that the legal processes would soon be completed to make the universities autonomous.

In the same manner, he said the process of converting the Wa Polytechnic into a technical university would also be concluded soon.

On health, he said in the month of June, the Minister of Health would visit Wa to ascertain the progress of work on the new Wa Regional Hospital.

He said efforts would be made to complete the hospital as soon as possible and urged the traditional leaders to take advantage of the health minister's visit and discuss with him, pertinent issues relating to healthcare delivery in the region.

Another issue that came up at the meeting was the development of the Wa Airport to facilitate air travel from the region to other parts of the country.

"The Minister of Aviation is talking to the airlines in Ghana to encourage them to use both the Wa Airport and the new airport in Ho. I believe that there is sufficient traffic for the airlines to use airport," he said

President Akufo-Addo said discussions were currently ongoing and added that very soon, there would be some results from those discussions.

The traditional leaders commended the government for introduction flagship progress in the areas of education, health, among others, and congratulated the President for working to ensure peace in Dagbon in the Northern Region.