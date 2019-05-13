Nigeria: Jahbless Speaks On Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile's Arrest

Veteran Nigerian singer, Jahbless has waded into the conversation surrounding the recent arrest of Nigerian singers, Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile by operatives of the Economic and Financia Crimes Commission (EFCC).

There have been mixed reactions trailing the arrest of the duo on suspicion of involement with cybercrime popularly called yahoo yahoo by the Nigerian populace.

Taking to social media to share his thoughts on the arrest, Jahbless who is now based in the United States opines that if Naira Marley and Zlatan are truly fraudsters, then the law should be allowed to take its course with the EFCC allowed to carry out their investigation. In the lengthy post he shared, he also reminds everyone that anyone charged with a penal offence has the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty.

Addressing his post to Ruggedman who has been an advocate against yahoo yahoo, Jahbless wrote,

"Dear Ruggedman, first of all, I would like to thank you on the civil right services, if all artists could speak up the same way you've been doing, Nigeria would be a better place.

However, if these new acts are being arrested because of their creative process then you might have been paddling in the wrong direction. The last time I checked, there is freedom of speech in this country, if an ignorant 22-year- old tweeted a wrong statement, we can always put him in check, which you did regarding Naira Marley, but how about Zlatan, he was picked up for a tweet or a song "Am I a Yahoo boy". You think it is worth the energy and resource for the agency to pick them up because of their creative process? then songs like Yahooze and Maga don pay and many more should be subjected to investigations.

Even in the western world, people make music about guns and drugs if the government are quick to pick them up, people like Rick Ross or JayZ should have a duplex in a penitentiary, because they sing about crime doesn't make them criminals.

If Naira Marley and Zlatan are truly fraudsters, let the law takes its course and the government carry out their investigation, everyone charged with a penal offence has the right to be presumed innocent until proved guilty

We all need to tread carefully and make sure this whole process is for the right course, if these guys end up being innocent then our creative rights are in trouble. Meanwhile "Am I a Yahoo Boy" has 300k views in 24 hours, not a bad publicity after all... Peace."

There are reports that Naira Marley and Zlatan Ibile who are still in EFCC custody will be charged to court later today.

It would also be recalled that while speaking about his arrest, Naira Marley had revealed that he has been arrested 24 times when he was based in England.