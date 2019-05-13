Nigeria: Kebbi Farmers Benefit From N27.5 Billion Intervention

Birnin Kebbi — The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has commenced the disbursement of N27.5 billion agricultural intervention funds.

Briefing newsmen in Birnin-Kebbi, Head of Operations, Sokoto NEMA Office, Dr Kofoworola Soleye, said the intervention was to further the implementation of the National Emergency Agricultural Intervention fund under the National Food Security Programme of the Federal Government for farmers affected by flood and security challenges across Nigeria.

Dr. Soleye stated that the about nine local government areas of Kebbi where farmers were affected were already presented with identification slips during the enumeration exercises which would be used for collection of the agro relief intervention.

Speaking on the intervention exercise, Chairman, Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Sani Dododo, expressed the state's appreciation to the Federal Government and commended NEMA for being diligent in reaching out directly to the farmers whose farms were destroyed by the 2018 flood.

Dr Soleye said enumeration and profiling of the targeted beneficiaries were being conducted by NEMA, SEMA and agriculture extension services.