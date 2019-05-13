Nigeria: Two Years After Disappearance of Uniben Student, IGP Orders Police to Fish Out Abductors

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, has given marching order to the police in Edo State to arrest suspected abductors of a 26-year-old graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Obinna Ezeugwu, who disappeared mysteriously two years ago in the city.

The police boss gave the order to both the police in Benin and operatives of his Intelligence Response Team, (IRT), led by DCP Abba Kyari, after distraught parents of the boy alerted him following the inability of both the police and operatives of the Directorate of State Service (DSS), in the area failed to make a headway in the case.

The Ezeugwu family in Amaekwuru, Amal village, Orba, Udenu Local government Area of Enugu State, represented by Sir Onah Uche Godwin, lamented that their son, Obinna had gone to the university on January 17, 2017 to enroll in the mandatory NYSC programme but was abducted two days after he arrived Benin for the clearance.

According to the family, the police swung into action promptly and even arrested some likely suspects only for heir joy to be cut short few days later when the police began to back-pedal soon after the relations of the suspects appeared at the scene.

"This was clearly evidenced when in no time, the suspects were released under unclear circumstances and the police in Benin blackmailed the DSS from stepping into the matter. They neither went to the house of the suspects to search for clues to useful information nor did they make the expected tracking of the phone numbers including the one Obinna had on him at the point of abduction. We were no longer in doubt that the police had compromised in the case not minding that human life is at stake."

Police sources hinted that after the boy was abducted, a close family female friend that lives close to the scene narrated to detectives what she witnessed. She reportedly told detectives that the group of boys well known in the vicinity with questionable characters accosted Obinna while he was chatting with them and lured him out.

According to sources, Obinna came back few minutes later and was behaving abnormally. "When confronted by the people around, he was seen not to be himself and those boys that earlier came burst in again and whisked him to unknown destination. That was the last he was seen but those boys were seen freely parading the vicinity unmolested while they could not account for Obinna's whereabouts."

Parents of the victim who narrated their plight to newsmen in tears lamented that their only son had been missing for about two years now and the case was promptly reportedly to security agencies but nothing has been done to assuage their feelings.