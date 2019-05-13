Nigeria: Ngige Inaugurates the NSITF Board

The Minister of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige, inaugurates the Board of Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) under the Chairmanship of Chief Prince Austine Enejamo-Isire.

Mr. Isire, is a chartered accountant, Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and renowned insurance expert, Senior Member, Chartered Institute of Insurance of Nigeria (CIIN).

He is also a member of the chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) was approved by Mr. President for this position.