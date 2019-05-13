Kenya: Kakamega Homeboyz Switch Off Stima

Kakamega Homeboyz defeated Western Stima 2-0 in a tough SportPesa Premier League match at Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.

Allan Wanga and Maxwell Ravel each scored in the second half to steer the hosts to an emphatic victory in the match that saw two players from either side given matching orders by referee George Mwai.

Whistler Mwai was forced to flash a red card to Junior Mukisa of Western Stima for intentionally handling the ball in the box in the 62nd minute.

Mukisa had earlier received a yellow card for fouling Peter Thiongo in the 48th minute.

Following the red card, Homeboyz were awarded a penalty which Wanga converted to secure the first goal for his outfit in the 62nd minute.

Likewise, the referee red carded Kennedy Onyango of Kakamega Homeboyz in the extra time for his persistent complaints.

Upon resumption from the breather, Stima missed a golden scoring opportunity when James Ogada put through Dechi Malik but his shot was well contained by hawkeyed Goal keeper Gabriel Andika in the 46th minute.

A counter attack from Homeboz's Wanga, Ravel and Moses Mudavadi failed to yield fruits as their efforts to score were thwarted by a strong defence that was marshalled by Maurice Ojwang.

Wanga gave Homeboyz the lead in the 62nd minute via penalty, before Ravel stretched the lead in the 66th minute after he rounded up defender Vitalis Akumu to hit the back of the net for the second goal.

After the match, Western Stima coach Salim Babu complained that the match was poorly officiated.

"In the first place, my player did not deserve the red card. The referee time and again ruled us off side thereby denying us goals," he noted.

Homeboyz tactician Nocholas Muyoti said his boys put in their best during the encounter which resulted into their victory.

"The strikers combined well upfront. They sustained the attacks very well. I am sure we shall post more good results in the remaining fixtures," said Muyoti.