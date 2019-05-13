Africa: ﻿Ecobank Keen On Driving Financial Inclusion Across Africa ... Launches Afcon Promo

Ecobank has reiterated its commitment to lead the transformation agenda of African countries to digitise the financial systems towards building cashlite economies.

"The Ecobank group's agenda is to empower and include at least 100 million Africans in the financial sector using the Ecobank Mobile which was introduced in 2016, allowing eligible customers to download the app and start transacting," Mr Daniel Sackey, Managing Director, Ecobank Ghana has said.

Speaking at the launch of a promotion that seeks to drive financial inclusion by using the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to be held in Cairo, Egypt, he said the bank appreciates efforts made by the government to introduce digitisation in almost all spheres of public life.

Under the promotion, 10,000 visa card users would be rewarded with numerous prizes as the Black Stars partake in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The promo which is a partnership between Ecobank and Visa would give out tickets for fans to watch live matches at accredited viewing centres, premium AFCON merchandise, souvenirs, free decoders among many other cash prizes.

Three lucky winners would be handed an all expenses paid trip to Cairo to witness the mega footballing event on the continent.

Mr Dan Sackey, Managing Director of Ecobank, in his address at the launch of the partnership between VISA, stated how they wanted to promote 2019 AFCON, so fans could catch the feeling before, during and after the tournament.

"Today, we are partnering Visa, to ensure that our people are an integral part of these events. We want to promote the AFCON by creating the needed excitement and then sustain the interest of Ghanaians throughout the tournament," he stated.

Mr Tara Squire, Head, Consumer Banking at Ecobank (Anglophone West Africa) said the bank was keen on rewarding its customers and also drive financial inclusion.

He said, "Everyone must get into the cashlite movement. I urge Ecobank customers to patronise the promotion."

Adomah Peprah, Country Manager Visa said the company provides sponsorships for events such as the Ecobank Afcon promo in order to transform lives and economies.