Ghana: Liberty, Hearts Win, Kotoko Lose

Dansoman Liberty Professionals handed Elmina Sharks their second defeat of the on-going Normalisation Committee Special Cup when they beat them 3-1 at the Carl Reindorf Park yesterday.

Skipper Simon Zibo's penalty in the 8th minute and two quick strikes from Benjamin Eshun and Elvis Kyei Baffour in the 33rd and 35th minutes swallowed up George Amonoo 23rd minute goal for Sharks.

Liberty showed class from the start as they pressed their opponents very early in the game and rightly got an early goal from the spot on the eighth minute by Zibo, after Man-of-the-Match Prosper Avor's header on goal came off the hand of Sharks defender Emmanuel Addinton.

Coach Yaw Acheampong's men regrouped and played more direct on goal and were rewarded with the equaliser on the 23rd minute mark when striker headed home.

But Eshun and Baffour were on hand to restore and cushion the lead when they scored.

Hearts of Oak came from a goal down to beat Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium yesterday to extend their unbeaten run to five games without defeat in the Normalisation Committee League.

Albert Hammond scored just five minutes into the game to put the Crabs in the lead before former player Christopher Bonney leveled 12 minutes later.

Manaf Umar's second half goal was enough to secure all three points for the Rainbow club.

Hearts, despite going down first, was the superior side as they dictated the game and made several incursions into the area of the host.

At the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, AshantiGold SC defeated Asante Kotoko SC 1-0 in their Northern sector clash yesterday.

Mark Agyekum's scored the all important goal expected to consolidate their position of the table as they hope to make it out of the group.

Again, it was a good revenge for the 'Aboakese' lads who played incredibly well in the first leg but suffered a 2-0.