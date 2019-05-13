Ghana: Balobia Gets New Kindergarten Model School Building

Balobia — The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kassena-Nankana in the Upper East Region, Mr Williams Adum, has handed over a newly constructed Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) supported Kindergarten Model School building project at the cost ofGH¢249,670.55 for the people of Balobia in the Municipality.

Performing the handing over ceremony on Saturday the MCE, stated that the project was part of the New Patriotic Party's government agenda to ensure that a very strong foundation was built for children to be groomed and grounded well to fit very well in the Junior High Schools, the Senior High Schools and the tertiary levels respectively.

He said it was the ruling government's intention to roll out such model school project made up of classrooms, officeaccommodation and stores, public places of convenience for both the school children and teachers, furniture in addition to mechanized borehole in many earmarked selected communities in the Municipality and across the country.

The MCE who urged the teachers to be very mindful of Kidnappers, called on the management of the school and the entire community to take ownership of the project and ensure that it was regularly maintained to prolong its lifespan for more generation to benefit.

"This government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is very mindful of Community ownership and maintenanceculture and will be very happy if you are able to take good care of this project and others initiated in your community," the MCE urged.

Mr Adum stated that as part of the efforts of the Municipal Assembly to help complement government's efforts in the education sector, the Assembly this year would be procuring 1,000 School mono desks furniture to be distributed to schools in the area and added that last year 350 of them were distributed to some selected schools.

On the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), the MCE,stated thatthe programme which had been scaled up to reach more schools in the area had led to high School enrolment and retention.

The MCE who paid unannounced visits to some of the GSFP Schools tasted some of the prepared meals for the school pupils' and commended the matrons for their good jobs.

The Headmistress of the Gaani MA primary School, Mrs Christiana Kennedy, who testified that the policy had actually led to high School enrolment and retention, said for the first day of re-opening of schools 350 pupils out of the total population of the 490 of the school attended school.

The Matron of the GSFP in charge of the Gaani MA primary School, Ms WasilaDramani, statedthat the constant inflow of payments to her by the government had empowered her to always prepare balance diets for the school pupils.

The Municipal Director of Education of Education in charge of Planning, Mr Albert Adonnawura, who represented the Municipal Director of Education, Mr EdmondAzuri, lauded the government's efforts for supporting the education sector.

He gave the assurance that the Ghana Education Service would play its roles very well by ensuring that effective supervision and monitoring and periodic trainingprogrammes were initiated to help give the children very good foundation.