Ghana: Vigil Held to Protest Shutdown of Radio Gold, Radio XYZ

The Free Media Vanguard (FMV) on Friday held a vigil at the forecourt of Radio Gold to protest the shutdown of Radio Gold and Radio XYZ by the National Communications Authority (NCA).

According to FMV, it believed in preservation of media freedoms in the country and were concerned with issue of attacks on journalists and media practitioners.

Dignitaries from the National Democratic Congress Party (NDC), Members of Parliament, representatives from the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and staff of Radio Gold and Radio XYZ took part in the vigil and lighted candles to solidarise.

A solidarity fund of GHȻ3,000 was raised by Kwasi Pratt Jnr, Editor of the Insight newspaper, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, former Minister of Trade and Industry, Samuel Okuzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Sylvester Mensah, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, MP for Odododiodoo to support staff and managements of the two radio stations shutdown.

Mr Pratt Jnr, addressing participants at the vigil, told journalists those who shut down the two radio stations displayed ignorance since in the era of technological advancements spectrum is not needed to broadcast.

He urged management and staff of the two radio stations not to be discouraged by the shutdown but continue with their broadcasting through other media platforms, Face book, or YouTube, for voice of the people, decency and courage be heard by the citizenry.

Dr Spio-Garbrah charged the NCA to avoid being biased and politically motivated to work effectively and efficiently for the state, shutting the two radio stations in such an arbitrary manner was clearly politically motivated, global, international world should rise and intervene and advise the government to act swiftly on the issue.

He pointed out that attack of journalists under the NPP administration was unbearable and described it as a major challenge which needed to be resolved, adding that "journalists and media practitioners in the country must be respected and protected as they form the fourth arm of government".

James Agyenim Boateng, the CEO of Radio Gold observed that the NDC as a political party is being deprived of a voice as the nation draws closer to the 2020 general election, NPP was embarking on deliberate strategy of gradually pruning and crippling the party and political institutions through all possible means.