Ghana: Dogboe Fails in Title Bid ... As Navarrete Wins Rematch

Isaac Dogboe was hell-bent on proving his title-losing effort to Emanuel Navarrete five months ago was nothing more than a fluke.

The second time around not only disproved that claim but proved to be an even more lopsided affair.

Navarrete had little difficulty in registering the first defense of his super bantamweight title, scoring a one-sided 12th round stoppage over the man from whom he claimed it in a repeat win Saturday evening at Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Ariz.

Dogboe was down twice in the contest, including a right hand shot which ended the fight at 2:02 of the 12th and final round.

Dogboe (20-2, 14KOs) was badly rocked in rounds two and three, the brunt of the damage produced by Navarrete's long right hands. The difference in activity was far more evident as Dogboe's efforts to deflect the incoming disappeared the moment he was forced to retreat.

Dogboe enjoyed a bounce back of sorts in round five, effectively getting off his punches at close range and immediately getting out of harm's way before Navarrete had a chance to adjust and respond.

A series of power shots had Dogboe staggering abound the ring in round six, falling into the ropes in a sequence that was correctly ruled a knockdown.

The bitter end came in the 12th and final round. A right hand shot put Dogboe down for the second time in the fight. He beat the count, but was in no condition to continue, with his father alerting the referee to stop the contest.

It proved right on time for Navarrete, who injured his right hand upon landing the knockout blow, although he didn't need to throw it again.