Ghana: Food and Agric Leadership Forum to Recognise Outstanding Women in Agric

The award component of the first ever Women in Food and Agriculture Leadership Forum and Expo, dubbed Gold in the Soil awards has received 50 applications since nominations opened .

Billed under the theme: 'Women! Key partners in shaping agribusiness, the two-day event is set to take place from June 12-13 at the Stevens Hotel, Ho, Volta Region.

According to the organisers, the conceptual undertone for the project would focus on equipping agric-industry women with the capacity to improve production output.

It will also access the impact women have in shaping and directing the conversation on production, processing and marketing, policies.

Intended to acknowledge pioneers and innovators who push the boundaries across the agribusiness value chain, the initiative will also seek to recognise and reward outstanding women who exemplify the can-do spirit of the Ghanaian.

The 14-award categories are Passion for the Farm Awards, She-innovates Award, The Super Woman Award, Climate-Smart Women Project Award, Woman in Extension Services Award, Star in Ag Award (Woman Agripreneur Award), Royal Agro Award (Queen mothers), Diamond in the rough award, Feed to Food Award, The Change Champion Award, Lady of the Region Export Award, Development Partner Award, Princess Carla Award and Gold in the Soil Award.

The Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Ms Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa in a statement issued by the organisers in Accra on Friday expressed optimism that the time was right for the unsung heroes of agric to take centre stage.

"We are glad to see how women in agriculture nationwide and especially those in the Volta Region have embraced the 2019 WOFAGRIC event and are showing extreme interest and enthusiasm for the Gold in the Soil Awards. This is an indication that the WOFAGRIC/ Gold in the Soil Awards would become a sustainable platform for women in Agriculture to have a share of voice, ideas, train, and empower each other," she said.

The Women in Food and Agriculture leadership Forum and Expo/Gold in the Soil Awards is an Agrihouse initiative designed in partnership with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Women In Agric Development (WIAD), National Farmers and Fishermen Award Winners Association of Ghana (NFFAWAG) and the Volta Regional Coordinating Council.

Other activities lined up for the 2-day event include; panel discussions, training programs, mentorship dialogue, presentations, empowerment talk, mentor pair-up, exhibition and workshop.

Chairman of the National Farmers and Fishermen Award Winners Association (NFFAWAG) Mr Davies Naah Korboe, said, the initiative would spur more women to strive for excellence in the industry.