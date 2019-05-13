Ghana: ﻿SSNIT Schools Students On Social Security

Winneba — The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in collaboration with the University Students Association of Ghana over the weekend, held the 6th edition of the SSNIT INFO SHOP at the Central Campus of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) in the Central Region.

The campaign among other things activates the interest of students on the various campuses in social security planning and retirement. The event attracted more than 500 students with the theme 'SSNIT, Your Security for Tomorrow.'

Addressing the participants, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, Director General of SSNIT, advised the students to register early on the scheme to ensure income security, stressing that the scheme was set up to receive contributions from members as young as age 15 and a maximum age of 45 years.

He said social security was necessary as everyone was likely to experience old age, invalidity and death. Dr Ofori-Tenkorang advised the students to prepare to take charge of their social security during their working life.

Presenting the SSNIT investment and its socio-economic impact, Mr Samuel Twum, General Manager of Investments, explained that 5.5 per cent was deducted from the monthly salaries of contributors and added to 13 per cent of workers basic salary to make 18.5 per cent out of which he noted the employer was to remit 13.8 per cent.

The contributions, he indicated were invested in various aspects of the economy to generate interest.

Mr Twum emphasised that access to social security was a basic human right of students.

Dr Degraft Hanson, Dean of School of Creative Arts, UEW, on his part commended SSNIT for the education and urged students to register on the scheme.