Ghana: Partey Wins Top Swag Gong

Black Stars and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been crowned the 2018 Sports Personality of the Year at the 44th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards which came off in Accra on Saturday.

The combative midfielder beat competition from boxer Isaac Dogboe and former Ghana international, Tony Baffour to win the prestigious award.

Partey who also won the Male Footballer of the Year award appeared favourite to win the ultimate after his explosive form for club and country in 2018.

Sponsored by MTN, the awards night was also used to mark the 50th anniversary of SWAG and brought together dignitaries from the sporting fraternity, chiefs and government officials as well as former and present sports personalities.

Other awards on the night include the Female Footballer of the Year which went to Mukarama Abdulai of Northern Ladies and the Black Maidens.

The Ghana Eagles (Rugby) was adjudged the National Team of the Year, Coach of the Year went to Boakye Danquah of the Ghana Revenue Authority's ladies hockey team while Richard Commey was the Professional Boxer of the Year after winning the IBF world title.

Para-Athlete of the Year went to Frederick Assor with Jesse Lartey being adjudged the Amateur Boxer of the Year.

Janet Amponsah took the Athlete of the Year accolade while Table Tennis Player of the Year, male and female went to Derek Abrefa and Celia Baah Danso, respectively.

Alberta Amponsah and Haruna Tahiru were adjudged the Arm-wrestlers of the Year for female and male categories respectively while Rugby Player of the Year, male and female went to Michael Arko and Rafatu Inusah.

Hockey Player of the Year (male and female) was received by Emmanuel Ankomah and Mavis Boatemaa Berko with Kojo Barnni settling for the Professional Golfer of the Year.

Sensational athlete, Hor Halutie went home with the Prospect of the Year award with the Dedication and Valour awards going to Dennis Amoa-Ababio (hockey) and Samuel Akayede (table tennis).

Cabic Promotions was also adjudged the Boxing Promoter of the Year.

The Meritorious Awards went to Binatone Ghana, Albert Frimpong (Skatesoccer), Kofikrom Pharmacy, Akwasi Frimpong, Greater Accra Handball Association, Jonathan Euro(kickboxing), Ghana Revenue Authority, Casely Hayford Hall (CASFORD) University of Cape Coast, Daniel Nii Mensah (Dan De Van),T.I AMASS, Kumasi and Coach Ansem Asseyeh Kwablah Nyavedzie (Aka coach Mourihno).

SWAG President's Award was received by Charles Osei Asibey and Joe Lartey.

All award winners received trophies and an MTN Turbonet device plus other souvenirs from sponsors.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Asiamah congratulated SWAG for honouring the athletes who are working hard to promote sports in the country.

He urged traditional rulers to support the growth of sports within their communities and consequently the country at large.

"Our leaders must become the starting point for sports development in the country which would go a long way to create jobs and fight crime," he stated.

He asked SWAG to organise courses and seminars for sports writers in order to improve upon their skills as knowledge and technology is developing constantly.

The ministry, he said, would roll out a comprehensive programme which will need the support of SWAG to ensure that Ghana hosts a very successful All Africa Games in 2023.