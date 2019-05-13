South Africa: Businessman, Former School Principal Gunned Down in Suspected Political Killing in KZN

Two people were killed and three others injured in a suspected political killing in the Newcastle CBD in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

A businessman, 63-year-old Buthanani Golden Shange, and his friend, former 47-year-old school principal Martin Nkosenhle Sithole, were standing in front of Shange's shop when unknown gunmen shot at them, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

"Both Mr Shange and Mr Sithole were killed while three bystanders were wounded. The wounded are in hospital receiving medical attention," he said on Monday.

"While the motive of the attack is not conclusive at this stage, it has been decided that the task team investigating political killings take over this investigation," Naidoo said.

Police are investigating two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Naidoo appealed to the public to come forward with information about the attack or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

"Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence."

