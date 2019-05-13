13 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Businessman, Former School Principal Gunned Down in Suspected Political Killing in KZN

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kaveel Singh

Two people were killed and three others injured in a suspected political killing in the Newcastle CBD in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

A businessman, 63-year-old Buthanani Golden Shange, and his friend, former 47-year-old school principal Martin Nkosenhle Sithole, were standing in front of Shange's shop when unknown gunmen shot at them, police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said.

"Both Mr Shange and Mr Sithole were killed while three bystanders were wounded. The wounded are in hospital receiving medical attention," he said on Monday.

"While the motive of the attack is not conclusive at this stage, it has been decided that the task team investigating political killings take over this investigation," Naidoo said.

Police are investigating two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Naidoo appealed to the public to come forward with information about the attack or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

"Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence."

Source: News24

South Africa

Trevor Noah Under Fire for His Comments On Julius Malema

The Daily Show host is facing criticism for his portrayal of the South African opposition politician, comparing the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.