Swaziland: Roadmap2019

document

STATEMENT BY THE RT HON PRIME MINISTER AMBROSE MANDVULO DLAMINI AT THE LAUNCH OF GOVERNMENT STRATEGIC ROADMAP 2019 -2023

ROYAL SWAZI SPA

MONDAY 13 MAY 2019

Your Royal Highnesses

Counsellors

Chiefs

Chief Justice

Deputy Prime Minister

Cabinet Ministers

Presiding Officers and Members of both Houses of Parliament

Attorney General

Regional Administrators

Excellencies Members of the Diplomatic corps

Captains of Industry

Members of the business community

Members of non-governmental organisations

Senior Government Officials

Parastatals' representatives

Workers representatives

Religious groups

Members of the media

Distinguished Guests

Ladies and Gentlemen

I am honoured to welcome you all to this launch of the Eswatini Strategic Roadmap 2019-2022 this morning.

We are all gathered here today to re-affirm our commitment to the rapid and sustained development of our country under the guide and leadership of His Majesty King Mswati III. This is the day when we commit to step intentionally into a firm path of economic renewal and inclusive growth, driven by the need to create a better life for all Emaswati. It is a day when we seek to restore confidence in the strength and resilience of our economy, a day when our unyielding resolve to the economic and social advancement of Emaswati is put into action.

It was during the Sibaya dialogue in October 2018 when His Majesty directed the in-coming Government Administration, in collaboration with all Emaswati, to work tirelessly to revive the economy in the shortest possible time by doing the necessary research that will lead to viable economic renewal strategies.

In his Speech from the Throne in February this year, His Majesty King Mswati III commanded us to come with strategies and ideas that; "will turn our challenges into great economic opportunities." These challenges include unemployment, poverty, sustainable economic development, provision of quality health services, education and social welfare for all Emaswati.

This Strategic Roadmap is a culmination of extensive research and consultations on feasible quick wins combined with long term goals as directed by the King's pronouncement.

Today we are launching a Roadmap that introduces a new range of measures that have the most potential to kick-start the journey to economic revival and inclusive growth. This is a journey that should not leave anyone behind, and whose success depends on the collective commitment of all of us gathered here, and all Emaswati in Eswatini and in the diaspora.

However, our plan to action will amount to nothing if we do not ensure that all resources are channeled to national development, social cohesion and stability instead of personal accounts. His Majesty and the nation spoke in one voice during Sibaya, instructing Government to ensure that the public purse is protected from fraudsters, calling for a Government of integrity. And as famous Nigerian writer Chinua Achebe once stated; "One of the truest tests of integrity is its blunt refusal to be compromised." We remain resolute to rid the country of corruption and all its remnants, and we will not be compromised.

Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, the challenge before us may seem daunting, but with the support of all Emaswati and our international friends and partners, we have no reason to doubt our resolve. Together we will turn the tide and achieve the noble objective of uplifting the living standards of all Emaswati across our beautiful land.

His Majesty King Mswati III was unequivocal in his calling for economic revival in his Speech from the Throne 2019.

He said (I quote) "Time has come for Emaswati to hold hands in unity and walk together on a journey of rehabilitation. We ought to begin by re-programming our minds to fully appreciate the current reality and tap into our resilience." (Unquote)

Thank you.