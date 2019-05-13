Malawi: Refrain From Violence Against Female Candidates - Police

Balaka — As the May 21st Tripartite Elections draw closer, communities in Balaka have been warned to refrain from violence against women during the campaign period as well as elections.

Commissioner of Police responsible for the Eastern Region Arlene Baluwa sounded the warning Friday during a meeting it held in the district that police will arrest perpetrators of violence against women candidates.

She said women are an integral part of national development, hence the need to protect them so that they fully participate in politics.

"I would like to advise and warn perpetrators of violence against women especially those contesting as Members of Parliament or counselors that they will be arrested once caught," Baluwa said.

The Commissioner further advised the youth to refrain from being used as tools for political violence.

"Let me urge victims of political violence to report to police, Multi-Party Liaison Committee and NICE Trust, among other organisations, for the law to take its course," she said.

Traditional Authority Nsamala assured the police of traditional leaders' commitment to work together with the police in fighting political violence in the electoral process.