Malawi: Amref Secures Funds Towards Emergency Response

Chikwawa — Concerned by the March devastating floods and the impact of Idai in some parts of the country, Amref Health Africa has sourced funds that will go towards emergency response.

The organization's WASH Manager, Young Samanyika made the revelation on Wednesday in a meeting with District Health Management Team (DHMT), District Civil Protection Committee (DCPC) members and the Health, WASH, Nutrition Cluster in Chikwawa District.

Samanyika said his organization was aware of the heavy rains around 5th to 8th March which caused flooding and the Cyclone Idai which happened on 14th to 15th of March.

"As an organization, we believe that the disaster disrupted service delivery and caused suffering among people.

"We are aware of the challenges that the survivors are still facing such as shelter, food, water, sanitation and hygiene, risk to outbreak as well as disruption to health and other social services," he said.

Samanyika further said Amref managed to secure £150,000 (approximately K135 million) to be used in the emergency response for the two districts of Chikwawa and Zomba.

The health development international organization in Chikwawa intends to implement the emergency response project at Nchalo which will see it supporting most camps and affected communities surrounding St Montfort Hospital.

"Through the project, we hope to strengthen WASH services at evacuation camps by among other things recruiting and training volunteers to support WASH activities.

"We shall also facilitate promotion of hygiene through hand washing with soap, waste disposal, food as well as menstrual hygiene," he stated.

He further said the project intends to achieve promotion of management, prevention and control of WASH related and other communicable diseases on top of ensuring coordination and strengthening capacity of health and extension workers in provision of emergency services.