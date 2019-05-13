Kenya: Jamaican Reggae Artist Rocks Nairobi During 'Etana Returns Concert'

Jamaica dancehall reggae sensation Etana justified the Sh6 million she reportedly pocketed, with a thrilling performance on Saturday at Uhuru Gardens.

The event, organized by Big Ideas and dubbed the 'Etana Returns Concert', lived up to all its hype by drawing hundreds of reggae lovers from Nairobi and beyond.

Things got started with hosts MC Phillipo alongside radio personality Talia Oyando putting the crowd in the right mood before Gravity Band took to the stage with a terrific performance with more than 10 renditions of famous reggae hits.

LADY OF THE NIGHT

Wyre, the Love Child, was the last curtain raiser of the night. Backed by the Gravity Band, he took the revelers back in time with an outstanding performance of yesteryear hit such as Bless My Room, She Said Dat, Nakuenda Pia among other songs.

The lady of the night, Etana, who was making her third return in Kenya, finally took to the stage dressed in black jeans and a kitenge top, sending the charged-up crowd into a frenzy.

SMOKING WEED

The fans were clearly impressed by Etana's energy on stage and her beautiful vocals, backed by her band. They cheered, screamed and sang along to her music, which kept the party going all night long.

And in what is a tradition in most reggae concerts, some of the fans openly smoked weed, taking the cue from Etana's performance of Hemp Eyes hit which calls for the legalization of marijuana.

Generally the concert was a success with the organizers ensuring adequate security, drinks and bites, availability of washrooms, an ambulance on standby and as well as an elaborate ticketing for the revelers, including the media.