Somalia: One Soldier Killed, Another Wounded in Mogadishu Shooting

Unknown gunmen have shot and killed a Somali government soldier and wounded another in Mogadishu attack on Sunday evening, eyewitnesses said.

The assailants seized the AK-47 rifle from the slain soldier before escaping the scene in the capital's Kaaraan district.

The security forces reached the area of the attack and launched a search operation, but, no arrest was reported.

The shooting comes amid tight security in the city as the government deployed additional police on the main streets of the capital to avert Al-Shabaab attacks during the Holy Month of Ramadan.