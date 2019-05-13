Somalia: PM Pays Inspection to Police Headquarters in Mogadishu

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheire has toured the police headquarters in Mogadishu to hold talks with the police commissioners.

During the meeting with the police officials, the premier lauded that the law enforcement agencies an essential role in improving the security of the city.

The officials briefed the prime minister about the improvement gained in terms of the interactions between the law enforcement agencies and the public since the introduction of the hotline 991 to contact.

Khaire has stressed the need to provide the best possible security to the public and dissuade would-be criminals with the deployment of uniformed and plain-clothed police officers.

He commended the security officers for their commitments to beef up the security of the city.

The prime minister also toured several checkpoints in the city to inspect the security condition.

The tour of the prime minister comes as the government intensifying its security operations in and around Mogadishu.

Somali Police Force and African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Police have been conducting joint patrols since the beginning of Ramadan, aiming at improving the security in the capital city, Mogadishu.