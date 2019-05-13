Kenya: Bungoma Launches Kanduyi - Musikoma Dual Carriageway

Bungoma County government has launched the controversial Kanduyi -Musikoma dual carriageway.

Last month, a group of human rights activists led by Mr John Wekesa and Mr Raphael Makokha obtained orders stopping the planned works on the multi-billion project.

In the petition, the duo had sued Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, his Roads Executive Collins Mukhongo, Chief Officer Maurice Marango, Kenya National Highways Authority (KenHa) Director General, the Attorney General and the Controller of Budget.

TEMPORARY ORDERS

But Justice Stephen Riechi, sitting at the Kisumu High Court, declined to issue temporary orders stopping it. He ruled that the applicants had not demonstrated sufficient urgency and grounds to do so.

The project, which is one of Governor Wangamati's flagship projects, will cost Sh1.3 billion spread through three financial years: 2018/19 - 2019/2020 - 2020-2021.

The 6.5 km dual carriageway is expected to take 24 months to construct.

On Sunday, Governor Wangamati said the project will transform the face of Bungoma.

"With the Kanduyi-Musikoma road, we are improving efficiency in the access to social amenities, making the county viable to local and foreign investments, improvement in the movement of our agricultural produce as well as giving a face-lift to Bungoma town," said Governor Wangamati.

CREATE JOBS

He also indicated that the project will create jobs to youths in the area.

"Apart from creating jobs for our youths, it will also create business for those providing them with food and other commodities," added the Governor.

Speaking during the launch of the project at Muslim Grounds in Bungoma Town, the governor thanked the county assembly and Bungoma residents for the goodwill to have the project implemented.

Work is set to begin immediately on the C33 road from Sang'alo junction on the Kakamega - Bungoma highway to Kanduyi junction along the Malaba - Eldoret highway.

The stretch from Sang'alo to Kanduyi cuts right through the county's main town and headquarters.

FOUR LANE

Mr Mukhongo said that the four-lane stretch is designed to suit not just the motorists but also the community.

The road is expected to provide the two motorist lanes on either side as well as a boda boda lane and pedestrian sidewalks.

"Besides easing traffic congestion, the road is so designed to include extra lanes and sidewalks for boda boda operators as well as pedestrians," said Mr Mukhongo.

Other features to be undertaken on the project include; drainage, lighting up the entire stretch and three roundabouts - one in Musikoma at the Sang'alo Junction, Kiringeti stage and at Kiwanja Ndege.

The tender for the construction has been awarded to Zhongmie Company Ltd, a Chinese construction firm that has also done the Kakamega-Webuye-Kitale highway. Governor Wangamati also told contractors to stick to strict deadlines.

FAKE PROMISES

"We live in a society of fake promises and it is up to us as leaders to change that narrative, as we embark on this project, we must meet our deadlines, be accountable for the monies the public is investing in this project and most of all let our people be the part of the construction process through equal job opportunities," he said.

On April 11, the human rights activists said that the respondents violated the Constitution, the Roads Act of 2007, the Environmental Management and Coordination Act 1999, Nema regulations, the County Government Act 2012, the Public Procurement and Disposal Act 2015 among other legislation.

They wanted the court to interpret, among other issues, whether the county and its officials violated the Constitution by awarding Sh60 - Sh70 million in 2018 - 2019 to KenHa for the project.

Justice Riechi set a full hearing for June 6.