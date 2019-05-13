Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta Not Missing, Fine and Busy Working, Says State House

President Uhuru Kenyatta is fine, healthy and busy working, despite his absence from the public limelight, State House spokesperson and Head of the President's Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) Ms Kanze Dena has said.

Ms Dena, who spoke during an interview on Monday morning at a local radio station, said the President has been spending time in his office since his return from China.

"I get surprised when people say that the president has gone missing in action. President Kenyatta has been in office addressing various issues and also meditating. The Head of State is fine, healthy and in high spirits as usual," said Ms Dena.

PHOTOS

The State House spokesperson further promised to share photos of her boss to confirm that he was fine and busy working in his office.

"The president unlike other leaders who are always in the limelight, is a manager and he needs time to meditate, get briefings as he makes key decisions about the country," added Ms Dena.

Her comments come after Kenyans, over the weekend, took to social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook, demanding to know Mr Kenyatta's whereabouts; and as usual the search for the 'missing' president generated many hilarious posts and memes.

President Kenyatta has not been in the public eye since he travelled to China about two weeks ago raising questions about his whereabouts.

During that visit, President Kenyatta witnessed the signing of two project delivery agreements worth Sh67.5 billion for the Konza Data Centre and Smart Cities Project by telecommunications giant Huawei and the JKIA-James Gichuru road.

Since then he has gone 'missing'.

SPECULATION

No photo of the President has been shared or uploaded on the State House social media accounts since May 3.

The last time his picture was posted was when Global Fund Fund's Executive Director Peter Sands paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

Since then only statements have been issued through his office.

President Kenyatta has not appeared in any public engagements for two weeks, contrary to his deputy Dr William Ruto who has hosting delegations and nationwide tours.

The president's absence left tongues wagging, with politicians and Kenyans offering different explanations on what they thought was the cause of his disappearance from the public eye.