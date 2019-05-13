South Africa: Asa to Appeal Caster Semenya Testosterone Ruling

Cape Town — Athletics South Africa (ASA) will appeal the court decision forcing Caster Semenya to take medication to lower her natural levels of testosterone.

This comes after the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS) approved the ruling from the IAAF that female athletes in races between 800m and a mile gain an unfair advantage from having elevated levels of testosterone.

The ruling directly impacts Semenya, who is a double Olympic champion in the 800m.

ASA had until the end of May to decide if they would appeal the decision, and it was confirmed on Monday that they would be moving ahead with that process.

In the appeal, ASA has requested the recusal of two of the arbitrators who had worked on the initial hearing while the scientific findings presented in the case have also been questioned.

According to a statement from the department of sport and recreation, the appeal was based on the following:

1) ASA applied for recusal of two of the arbitrators who it felt they were conflicted since they have handled the earlier case of the Indian sprinter, Dutee Chand as Caster was also going to be an affected athlete.

2) The strength of scientific, medical and legal case we presented, we believe, the outcome is inconceivable on the fact. The facts before court and the outcome do not match.

3) The pertinent legal questions that the court should have addressed we not addressed. The court simply gave the unfettered latitude to the IAAF to do as it pleases. For instance, it has not been answered as to how the IAAF will implement the regulations and how ethical issues will be addressed.

Source: Sport24