South Africa: Well-Known Knysna Businessman Missing

Bert Scheepers, a well-known businessman in Knysna, has been missing for four days, according to Western Cape police.

Egbertus Johannes Scheepers, 65, was last seen at his home in Thesen Islands on Thursday, said Captain Malcolm Pojie.

Scheepers, who owns House of Classic and Sports Cars in Knysna, left for work around 08:00 that day.

"He allegedly returned to the island later that day, but was nowhere to be found. However, his phone and wallet with personal info was found in his home," said Pojie.

Scheepers is around 1.9m tall and weighs about 90kg.

He was dressed in dark trousers and a light blue, long-sleeved shirt at the time of his disappearance.

His partner reported him missing at the local police station on Friday.

Pojie said a search party of different police units and volunteers was immediately created.

The community policing forum also helped distribute pamphlets.

The search resumed on Monday morning and is ongoing.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts can contact the investigating officer, Captain Carolus Heyser, on 044 302 6687 or 082 778 7241.

Source: News24