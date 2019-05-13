Kenya: President Kenyatta Appears Signing Bills After KOT 'Search'

Nairobi — A day after Kenyans on Twitter launched an online 'search' for President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Head of State was Monday seen signing bills in photos released by State House.

The President's Strategic Communication Unit released a statement and a pictures showing the President in his State House office assenting the Health Laws (Amendment) and Assumption of the Office of County Governors Bills into law.

Present were Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, House Majority Leaders Aden Duale, Kipchumba Murkomen and Solicitor-General Ken Ogeto.

The popular Kenyan online movement took to social media where they started an online search using the hashtag #FindPresidentUhuru - complete with the President's mug shot - asking online users to help trace the whereabouts of President Kenyatta who they said had gone missing in action after the trip to China.

The online search noted that the President had silently jetted back to the country on April 30 and had not appeared in public since then.

Speaking earlier on Radio Maisha Monday morning, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo had assured Kenyans that Kenyatta was in good health and there was nothing amiss about his minimal public appearances.

"The President is around, it doesn't mean that because he is not seen in public he is not there, he has an office where he goes every day and he is working on several things," she said.