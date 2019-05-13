Namibia: Windhoek Declares Water Crisis

THE Windhoek municipality's chief executive officer Robert Kahimise said the city will introduce stricter water-saving measures as of 1 June 2019 to reduce excessive water consumption as he declared a water crisis.

He made the announcement at a media briefing on Monday, saying the deteriorating water situation in the capital city has been affected by a number of factors, including the drought and the reduction on supply from Namwater.

He added that the national water supplier will only be able to supply Windhoek with slightly above 163 000 m3 (cubic meters) against the required demand of 539 000 m3 per week.

Kahimise thus urged Windhoek residents to implement water saving measures to avoid the city from falling into the same water scarcity situation as Cape Town in South Africa.