13 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Northern Cape Man Held for Allegedly Burning Girlfriend, Baby Son

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jenna Etheridge

A man faces two murder charges after the charred bodies of his girlfriend and baby son were found near Windsorton in the Northern Cape, police said on Monday.

A passerby made the gruesome discovery while walking in a veld near the farming town, around 60km north of Kimberley, on Sunday morning, said Captain Olebogeng Tawana.

The woman was 18 years old and the boy just 9 months old. They were last seen around 19:00 on Saturday.

A man, believed to be her boyfriend and the child's father, was arrested on Sunday with the assistance of the police's search and rescue team, Windsorton detectives and visible policing.

He is expected to appear in the Barkly West Magistrate's Court on Monday.

News24

South Africa

